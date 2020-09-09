Suzuki Jimny heads back to Europe minus its rear seats

Having halted sales of the Jimny in various parts of Europe, mostly noteworthy in the United Kingdom, due to the impending Euro 7 emissions regulations, Suzuki has re-launched its tiny off-roader on the Old Continent as a commercial vehicle.

Despite being visually unchanged, the Jimny now comes without the rear seats in order for it to be classified as a commercial vehicle and therefore not bound by the mentioned regulations, which includes only passenger vehicles and not those deemed to be workhorses.

With the pair of seats removed, overall boot capacity grows to 863-litres with a mesh partition between the front seats the only other departure from the conventional model. As is underneath the normal Jimny’s skin, the normally aspirated 1.5 K15B petrol engine in the commercial continues unchanged with its 75kW/130Nm going to the rear or all four wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Tipping the scales at 1 090 kg, five kilograms lighter than the four-seat Jimny, the commercial has a claimed top speed of 145 km/h and a rated combined fuel consumption of 6.1 L/100 km. Carried over is the dual sensor brake support system, Hill Hold Assist and Hill Descent Control.

Although pricing has not yet been confirmed, the commercial Jimny, like the New Zealand exclusive pick-up, won’t be coming to South Africa anytime soon.

