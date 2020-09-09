Hyundai reveals more of all-new Tucson as global unveiling looms closer

Having begun the process last week of revealing the all-new Tucson, Hyundai has taken more cladding off of its compact SUV less than a week before its official international debut.

As indicated, the Tucson boasts a slightly different take on Hyundai’s Sensual Sportiness design language, in the form of not only a new interpretation of the jewelled grille, but also the dual headlight design the South Korean marque has dubbed Parametric Hidden Lights.

In a statement accompanying the provided images, which shows a heavily to moderately disguised Tucson testing in the Alps with and without a trailer, fording a water crossing and a 45% degree incline, Hyundai states that the Czech-built Tucson has undergone extreme hot and cold weather testing in amongst other countries Sweden and Spain, as well as ‘dynamic’ testing at the Nürburgring.

As indicated by the trailer, the Tucson’s towing ability has also been scrutinised with trips up and down the Grossglockner Mountain passes in the Austrian Alps to test its behaviour when going up and down as well as around corners. In addition, strenuous tests was also carried out relating to the Autohold and Downhill Assist functions, as well as stopping on a slope with maximum stress applied to the clutch “to ensure the all-new Tucson is ready for day-to-day challenges”.

Claimed to have been subjected to intensive structural and rigidity tests, which involved opening the doors, tailgate and panoramic roof with two wheels up in the air, the Tucson will make its world premiere on 15 September and go on sale soon after with South Africa likely to receive it in early or mid-2021. Exact engine and specification detail will only be revealed once the wraps come off.

