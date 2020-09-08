Nissan going ahead with new Qashqai testing as production hits a snag

Nissan has reportedly pushed the unveiling of the all-new Qashqai back by at least six months in spite of pre-production testing having already started.

As evident by the spy images published by motor1.com and carscoops.com, the eagerly awaited third generation version of Nissan’s compact SUV has already started taking shape, but according to a report from the Financial Times in the United Kingdom, production at the Sunderland plant will only start after April next year due to the effects of the Coronavirus.

A vital vehicle for the plant, which has received assurance in the form of a £400-million (R8.8-billion) investment, according to Autocar, aimed additional concerns regarding trade relations between the UK and Europe in the wake of Brexit, the Qashqai will take styling hints from the Juke and X-Trail, and possibly become the first generation to do without the option of a diesel engine.

It will however retain the CMF-C/D platform, but with a completely new interior said to be derived from its mentioned sibling, as well as a raft of updated or new safety plus driver assistance systems. As with current model, drive will go to the front or all four wheels depending on the powertrain, trim grade and market.

