Next generation Ford Kuga possibly coming with seven seats

Ford is reportedly working on a seven-seat version of the Kuga aimed at the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Nissan X-Trail and the forthcoming long wheelbase Hyundai Tucson.

According to Australia’s carsguide.com.au, the stretched wheelbase model will form part of the fourth generation not due for at least another two to three years, with production poised to take place alongside the standard model in Valencia, Spain.

Allegedly set to be called Kuga Sport or Grand Kuga, it will ride on the same C2 platform as the Focus, Bronco Sport and Maverick pick-up, and will replace the Europeanised version of the North American market Edge, sold as the Endura Down Under, as well as the long-serving S-Max and Galaxy MPVs.

For now though, it remains to be seen whether Ford would still bring the third generation Kuga, unveiled in April last year, to market after settling the well-publicised fire debacle in November at a cost of R35-million

“We are not going to try and pull the wool over people’s eyes. Kuga has been a brand that has been established in South Africa for a number of years of now. Yes, it has had its challenges, but quite frankly, we would be disrespectful of the motoring public of South Africa if we decided to introduce a vehicle that is effectively the same by a different name,” Ford Motor Company Southern Africa Managing Director, Neale Hill, remarked at the unveiling of the updated Mustang last year when asked if the Kuga name would be shelved in favour of the Escape moniker used in Australia and North America.

If eventually approved for the local market, expect the Kuga to premiere either towards the end of this year or in early 2021.

