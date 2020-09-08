Renault confirmed to take charge of next generation Nissan Micra

Having made the assurance last month that it won’t be dropping the Micra just yet, a new report from France has alleged that the next generation of Nissan’s iconic B-segment hatch will be built by alliance partner Renault.

According to Reuters, the announcement was made by Nissan Chief Operations Officer, Ashwani Gupta, who told French newspaper, Le Monde, that the Micra will fall in-line with the alliance’s ‘leader-follow’ strategy revealed in May as part of the broader restructuring process.

“For the next generation of Micra, we will follow Renault, and we will ask Renault to develop and make the future Micra for us,” Gupta was quoted as saying.

At present, production of the Micra takes place at Renault’s Flins plant in France alongside the all-electric Zoe, with its underpinnings being the same as that of the previous generation Clio. The apparent confirmation has seemingly also put fears of the factory closing aside for now after it was reported earlier this year that production had been halted due to poor sales and ongoing effects of the Coronavirus.

One of Europe’s oldest models, the now four year old Micra looks set to continue for a while longer as no replacement has so far been mentioned or spotted undergoing pre-production testing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.