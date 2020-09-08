Boosted power set for return in updated Subaru Forester

Subaru is reportedly gearing the Forester up for its first mid-life refresh, with the biggest highlight being a new turbocharged engine.

Having only made its debut two years ago, Japan’s Best Car claims that the current top-spec 2.5-litre normally aspirated Boxer flat-four will make way for the same 1.8-litre turbo that debuted on the all-new Levorg last month. The new blown-four will be standard across the Forester line-up and join the carryover 2.0-litre hybrid with no word having so far been made about the free-breathing 2.0-litre offered in a number of markets, including South Africa where it is the only powerunit offered. As ever, the 1.8 will direct its 130kW/300Nm to all four wheels via a CVT.

Aside from its new heart, the Forester will follow the Levorg in receiving Subaru’s new EyeSight X range of safety and driver assistance systems, as well as subtle exterior and interior changes, plus an assortment of new colours and alloy wheel designs.

According to the online publication, the engine, together with the still-to-be-confirmed revisions, will result in a price hike of some ¥200 000 (R31 606) over the most attainable, and soon to be outgoing, 2.5, meaning a domestic market staring price of around ¥3-million (R474 090). The update, set for next month, will be followed by more over the coming years as Subaru is only expected to reveal a ground-up new Forester in 2023.

