Purists rejoice: Latest Nissan Z Proto teaser a thumbs-up for the manual

Nissan has dropped yet another hint of what to expect from the Z Proto due out in exactly one week’s time (15 September).

Despite it being well known by now that the replacement for the 11 year old 370Z will be turbocharged and possibly called 400Z, the 29 second clip, which again sees the original Datsun 240Z driving alongside the 280ZX, both iterations of the 300ZX and the 350Z, pays significant attention to the former and Z32 version of the 300ZX, which confirms a previous claim that the newcomer will be stylistically influenced by the mentioned pair.

On course to once again make use of the FM-platform and produce 400 PS or 294 kW from the twin-boosted 3.0-litre V6 engine, the biggest highlight comes at the end of the clip and all but confirms that the 400Z will retain the option of a six-speed manual gearbox. An automatic ‘box, likely to be a revised version of the current seven-speed unit, will however be offered.

In production form, the 400Z will likely be toned down from the Proto to an extent, but expect it to go on sale next year and not in 2022 as has previously been alleged.

