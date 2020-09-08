Motoring News 8.9.2020 08:50 am

Flagship Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster go automatic

Charl Bosch
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

PDK shaves five tenths of a second off of the 0-100 km/h sprint but top speed remains unchanged.

Introduced just over a year ago and in January this year with a six-speed manual gearbox only, Porsche has added the option of its dual-clutch PDK ‘box to 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder, as well as the GTS versions of both models.

Despite the availability of the seven-speed self-shifter not resulting in any exterior or interior changes, it has had an effect on performance in that the GTS derivatives now get from 0-100 km/h in four seconds as opposed to 4.5 seconds, while a similar fifth-of-a-seconds is shaved off of the time of the Spyder and GT4 for a figure of 3.9 seconds.

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

Not effected though is the power output from the 4.0-litre flat-six engine, which is rated at 309kW/420Nm in the Spyder and GT4 and 294kW/418Nm in the GTS. Similarly, the top speeds remain as is at 301 km/h and 304 km/h, and 293 km/h respectively. GTS models do however come standard with the Sport Chrono, a four mode drive selector (Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual) with an auto blip function in Sport and launch control when put into Sport Plus.

Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder

In the case of the Spyder and GT4, alterations have been made to the mechanical locking rear differential which has resulted in locking improving from the manual’s 22% and 27% to 30% and 37%.

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS

Aside from the ‘box, Porsche has also done away with the Alcantara fabric option in favour of the so-called Race-Tex faux leather, while on the Spyder and GT4, a new Python Green paint option features, along with optional 20-inch Aurum alloy wheels.

