Mercedes-AMG’s latest line-up scores straight A’s

Motoring News 1 hour ago

These toys are pricey, but guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Mark Jones
08 Sep 2020
07:35:10 AM
Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-AMG were, and still are to a large extent, known for producing monster V8 performance cars. They were also known for producing cars that only really go fast in a straight line. But you would be in complete and utter denial if you are not prepared to acknowledge that those days are long, long gone. The AMG badged three-pointed missles can go around corners with the best of them now, and their compact offerings are one of the most popular choices available today. And to blow some of those awful lock down cobwebs away, we were invited to the Zwartkops...

