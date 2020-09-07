One-off Aston Martin Victor revealed as the marque’s most powerful manual car ever made

Aston Martin has uncovered its latest one-off creation confirmed to be the most powerful manual car it has ever produced.

The work of Gaydon’s Q personalisation division, the Victor draws styling inspiration from the DBS and V8 Vantage from the 1970’s and 1980s, but with a distinct modern look inside and mechanicals underneath.

Build from a refurbished carbon fibre monocoque of the ultra-exclusive One-77 hypercar with a few elements from the Vulcan also being present, the Pentland Green and satin carbon fibre finished Victor boasts Valkyrie derived taillights, a duck-tail like integrated rear spoiler and a pronounced rear diffuser.

Boasting springs and dampers from the Vulcan, carbon ceramic Brembo brakes whose discs measure 380 mm at the front and 360 mm at the rear, the Victor’s interior comes as a direct nod to that of the Vulcan with a minimalist, track-driving inspired layout with materials inside consisting of cashmere, anodised aluminium, crown walnut, machined as well as polished titanium, plus Forest Green and Conker Bridge leathers.

Equipped with the same infotainment display as the DBX and a less button festooned version of the Vulcan’s steering wheel, motivation comes from the One-77’s normally aspirated Cosworth 7.3-litre V12 that has been upgraded from 559kW/750Nm to 623kW/821Nm. Drive is routed to the rear wheels via a Graziano made six-speed manual gearbox topped by a walnut gear knob. Being a one-off, no performance figures were revealed.

As to be expected, no details regarding pricing or the identity of the owner were made public.

