Save big on ‘like new’ cars

One of the few positives to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic is that there are pre-owned bargains galore.

Motoring Correspondent
05 Sep 2020
07:51:24 AM
Volkswagen Polos are a popular choice among pre-owned car buyers.

According to AutoTrader, the availability of 2019 year model cars have increased by a massive 32% in July 2020 when compared to the previous month. This translates into it being a buyer’s market out there. And a market where buyers are spoilt for a choice. So, what is available and at what price? At the top of the list is Volkswagen’s ever-popular Polo that comes in at an average selling price of R221 492. Next up is the Polo’s sibling, the Polo Vivo, that is going for R178 994. Taking control of the list is Toyota, the brand that has...

