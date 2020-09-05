Save big on ‘like new’ cars

According to AutoTrader, the availability of 2019 year model cars have increased by a massive 32% in July 2020 when compared to the previous month. This translates into it being a buyer’s market out there. And a market where buyers are spoilt for a choice. So, what is available and at what price? At the top of the list is Volkswagen’s ever-popular Polo that comes in at an average selling price of R221 492. Next up is the Polo’s sibling, the Polo Vivo, that is going for R178 994. Taking control of the list is Toyota, the brand that has...

According to AutoTrader, the availability of 2019 year model cars have increased by a massive 32% in July 2020 when compared to the previous month. This translates into it being a buyer’s market out there. And a market where buyers are spoilt for a choice.

So, what is available and at what price? At the top of the list is Volkswagen’s ever-popular Polo that comes in at an average selling price of R221 492. Next up is the Polo’s sibling, the Polo Vivo, that is going for R178 994.

Taking control of the list is Toyota, the brand that has topped the new car sales for the past four decades. The Japanese carmaker accounts for half of the models when it comes to the top ten 2019 registration year vehicles with the most active listings.

A popular choice among Uber drivers, the Corolla Quest, funky hatchback Yaris and value-for-money Etios are in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively. The average selling price of a Corolla Quest is R190 362, the Yaris at R217 796 and the Etios R158 815. The other two Toyotas in the top 10 are the family-orientated Fortuner and RAV4 (in seventh and eighth place), and these SUVs have an average selling price of R479 378 and R391 156 respectively.

Not to be outdone in the leisure stakes, South Africa’s most sold pre-owned car, the Ford Ranger, comes in tenth, with an average selling price of R452 667. This is the most expensive of the 2019 offerings and proves that the Ranger is clearly a very popular full house luxury choice in the marketplace.

Ford also have a budget car in the top 10, with their Figo coming in sixth with an average selling price of R160 775. Staying in the budget section of the spectrum, cash-strapped buyers will no doubt cheer at the news that there are lots of 2019 Datsun GOs available for sale. With an average selling price of R123 157, this represents the biggest bargain there is as the new Go is listed at a starting price of R174 200.

Top 10

Rank Model Average Price

1 Volkswagen Polo R221 492

2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo R178 994

3 Toyota Corolla Quest R190 362

4 Toyota Yaris R217 796

5 Toyota Etios R158 815

6 Ford Figo R160 775

7 Toyota Fortuner R479 378

8 Toyota RAV4 R391 156

9 Datsun Go R123 157

10 Ford Ranger R452 667

