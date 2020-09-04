Blue lightning returns: Audi unveils RS2 Avant tribute edition RS6 Avant

Confirmed to arrive in South Africa next year, Audi has unveiled a special tribute edition of the fire-breathing RS6 Avant in the United States local aficionados sadly won’t be privy to.

Paying homage to Ingolstadt’s first RS model, the RS2 Avant that bowed 25 years ago, the aptly named Tribute Edition comes decked out in a pearl effect version of the original’s Nogaro Blue paint finish, in addition to 22-inch five V-spoke cast alloy wheels, steel brakes with red RS calipers and black optics on the side blades, diffuser and grille. Black roof rails rounds the exterior off.

Inside, the unique touches include the Valcona leather S Sport seats with Denim Blue stitching, carbon fibre inlays, RS floor mats and a perforated leather RS steering wheel with the same Denim Blue stitch work. Also standard are two packages normally available from the options list; the Driver Assistance Pack which, amongst others, includes Adaptive Cruise Control and Side Assist, and the Executive Pack that boasts soft-closing doors, a Heads-Up Display, heated rear seats and the Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system.

Up front, the mild-hybrid 4.0 TFSI V8 continues to produce 441kW/800Nm, which it delivers to all four wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 3.6 seconds and 0-200 km/h twelve seconds.

Limited to just 25 examples, the RS6 Avant Tribute Edition carries a sticker price of $136 800 (R2 265 093), a premium of $27 800 (R460 304) compared to the standard RS6 Avant. While local pricing has not yet been announced, expect the ‘standard’ RS6 to retail from around R2-million when it bows next year.

