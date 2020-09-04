Biking with Bones – Honda supports Riding for a Limb

Ride for a Limb, founded by double amputee Gerda du Toit and Charl Beukes in 2014, has provided 54 artificial limbs, costing more than R9 000 000, to 18 children and eight bikers during the past six years.

The non-profit organisation raises funds by organising sponsored bike and car drives, including Du Toit’s own 4 431 km bike ride on a Honda Integra in 2016, less than two years after losing both of her legs due to diabetes.

“I went from a wheelchair to a bike in two years, and it completely changed my life,” says Du Toit. “Riding for a Limb is about more than just giving amputees mobility – it transforms lives, families and communities. Giving amputees access to prostheses allows them to dream as big as they want to.”

A basic prosthesis can cost anything from R80 000. An above-knee amputation is a minimum of R120 000. This excludes re-fits, which cost anything from R60 000.

“Most amputees do not have the funds to get medical treatment such as physio and attending rehabilitation centres. Therefore, we go to their homes and workplaces where we assist with their rehabilitation and teach them to walk again,” adds Du Toit.

Because a child grows, they continuously need new prostheses. With an adult, the stump changes and loses volume (becoming smaller). Amputees therefore require new prostheses as their bodies change. It can take up to five years for the stump to reach its final size. A prosthesis that doesn’t fit properly can result in wounds on the limb as well as other – potentially very serious – complications, it is therefore imperative that the prostheses fit properly.

Honda is providing Riding for a Limb with a sponsored Jazz Sport. “Even limited support can make a substantial difference” says Dinesh Govender, General Manager of Corporate at Honda Motor Southern Africa.

“Honda believes in the power of dreams. What that really means is our power as human beings to make a difference, and to make our dreams and the dreams of others come true. Imagine the transformative power of giving people back their mobility. Every contribution makes a permanent difference in someone’s life.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.