New Volkswagen Caddy goes California camping

With the wraps having come off of the all-new Caddy in February, Volkswagen, in Europe, has unveiled a new campervan version in the form of the Caddy California.

In effect a similar take on the T-series, the California remains aesthetically unchanged from the standard Caddy, and will for now only offer a single wheelbase derivative with a long wheelbase that measures 4 853 mm versus 4 501 mm arriving next year.

Of course, the biggest difference is inside where the California comes with a 1 980 x 1 070 mm bed hinged behind the second row, which folds out right-up to the front seats once those in the rear have been lowered or completely removed. Able to sleep two, the bed’s mechanism is said not to impede on the Caddy’s actual boot capacity, meaning the claimed space is unchanged.

Residing underneath the bed, the California can be optionally fitted with drawer kitchen area outfitted with a single plate gas stove inclusive of a 1.85 kg gas bottle, a pull-out cutlery drawer, storage area for various utensils, a shelf and wind deflector.

Building on this are two ventilation ports with fly screens integrated into the doors to aid air flow, a modular tent that connects to the California to expand the sleeping area, pop-out side windows with two five kilogram storage bags on either side, curtains, an optional panoramic roof and located in the boot, two camping chairs and a fold-up table.

Like the standard Caddy, the California features the optional ten-inch Active Info Display digital instrument cluster, the ten-inch Discover Pro infotainment system in a layout that mirrors the Touareg’s Innovision Cockpit and the semi-autonomous Travel Assist system.

Up front, two TDI engines of undisclosed displacements are offered; a 55 kW or 90 kW unit with the added option of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive and seven-speed DSG gearbox as opposed to the six-speed manual.

On the Old Continent, sales of the California kicks-off later this year with pricing to be confirmed, but despite the unveiling of the T6.1 California last month, chances are slim that the Caddy equivalent will find its way to South Africa soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.