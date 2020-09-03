More will soon be revealed: Dacia teases all-new Sandero without revealing a lot

After a production run of nearly eight years, Renault’s Romanian affiliate, Dacia, has released the first official teaser image of the all-new third generation Sandero reportedly out within the coming weeks.

Backlight in the almost standard Sandero blue hue, the image, published by motor1.com, provides no hint of what to expect stylistically, with the same applying to the silhouette which makes it impossible to decipher the newcomer as the conventional Sandero or the cross-over inspired Stepway.

Although both the Sandero and its Logan sedan sibling have been pictured by a number of online platforms undergoing testing for some time, not much is known about the exterior, only that it will be a significant departure from the current models. Additional reports have also hinted of a completely new interior layout and a tablet-like infotainment system similar to that of the current Clio.

Underneath comes the biggest change with the switch from the current M0-platform, itself derived from the B0 that underpinned the first Sandero/Logan and therefore the third generation Clio, to the new CMF-B that will be adapted in order to make both models more affordable.

Up front, the Sandero, according to the online publication, will eschew the current 898 cc three-cylinder turbocharged engine for the same 1.0-litre unit as the Clio which makes 48 kW or 55 kW and 95 Nm of torque when breathing normally, and 74kW/160Nm when turbocharged. A no-no however is the 1.3-litre turbo developed by Daimler and used in the Duster, Mercedes-Benz A-and-B-Class, GLB and CLA, Renault Megane, Captur and the European-spec Nissan Qashqai.

Certain market in Europe will likely also have the 1.5 dCi in the same configurations as the Clio, 63kW/220Nm and 85kW/260Nm, while those in South America, where a facelift occurred in Brazil last year, will likely continue with the normally aspirated flex-fuel compatible 1.0-litre and 1.6-litre engines. Also mulled for introduction is the 1.6 E-Tech which that produces 103 kW in the Clio.

