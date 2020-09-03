Hyundai previews radical new Tucson in fresh teaser ahead of 14 September reveal

Having been seen in a number of pre-production spy shots undergoing testing and more recently, in countless render depictions, Hyundai has officially released first images of the all-new Tucson ahead of the now confirmed 14 September world debut.

In one of the most dramatic overhauls since the moniker’s founding in 2004, the Tucson builds on Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, but with a slightly different take on not only the jewelled grille, but also the LED headlights which form an upside down L and are referred to as Parametric Hidden Lights.

Just as big a departure is the rear, which is squared off and stockier with a coupe-like appearance, an integrated roof spoiler, claw-like LED taillights with a full-width light bar, faux vents on the sides of the bumper, a satin silver skidplate and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Revealed in a sketch drawing, the interior adopts a minimalistic and futuristic appearance dubbed Interspace. Boasting a digital instrument cluster, four-spoke steering wheels, a Jaguar-esque floating centre console with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a flush transmission tunnel with a Palisades-style push-button automatic gearbox, the Tucson will also be underpinned by a new platform and offer, for the first time, short or long wheelbase bodystyles, the latter reserved for South Korea, China and the United States.

Set to provide the foundation for the unibody Santa Cruz pick-up, the Tucson will more than likely derive motivation from the 1.6 T-GDI and hybridised 1.6 T-GDI petrol engines, the 2.0 Smartstream turbodiesel and possibly the 2.5 T-GDI from the Sonata that will power the N Line and full-bore N in outputs ranging from 210 kW to a reported 250 kW.

Until its debut next week, expect more images and finer technical as well as specification details to be uncovered or revealed.

