Ford speaks out against ‘fake Raptors’

Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) has spoken out against the popularity of unapproved exterior and performance modifications to the Ranger and Everest, describing it as a “major safety risk” and a potential hazard to drivers, passengers and other road users.

Signalling out the fitting of F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor styled grilles and applique to the mentioned models, which has often resulted in the terms “Raptor kits” or “fake Raptor” being applied or uttered, FMCSA Managing Director Neale Hill said the increase in the presence of aftermarket accessories comes as a “big worry” for the Blue Oval.

“While we appreciate the desire of enthusiastic owners to make their vehicles unique, it has major implications for the performance, reliability and safety of the vehicle. Ford spends an inordinate amount of time and money developing every aspect of its products, with millions of actual and accelerated kilometres of testing completed before any new vehicle is signed off and goes into production,” Hill said in a statement.

“The grille of the vehicle is carefully designed to manage the air flow characteristics through the radiator and engine bay, which is critical to the vehicle’s cooling and performance. An aftermarket grille could lead to increased air temperatures in the engine bay, which has an adverse effect on numerous mechanical and electrical components, dramatically increasing the risk of premature failure”.

He stated that the parts does not comply with those approved by Ford as part of its official accessories division, and that owners risk voiding the standard four year/120 000 km warranty due to non-compliance.

As well as the grille, Hill added that other modifications such as lift-kits, high powered LED light bars, of which some are illegal in South Africa, performance chips and adjustments to the cooling system and electronics, widely advertised on social media platforms, non-approved bulbars and incorrectly fitted canopies plus roller bed covers, risks not only long-term reliability but also safety and once again, warranty issues stemming from them not being recognised as by Dearborn.

“We encourage Ford owners to carefully consider any modifications they wish to do to their vehicles, and discuss this with a Ford dealer. We offer a range of Ford-approved accessories that meet the required specifications, and can be ordered as factory-fitted items, or professionally installed after purchase by a Ford dealer,” he said.

