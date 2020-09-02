Opel Mokka engine line-up complete as full technical details are revealed

Opel, together with UK sister brand Vauxhall, has released complete technical details of the all-new Mokka three months after the pulling the covers off for the first time.

The first model to sport Rüsselsheim’s ‘Bold and Pure’ styling language along with the Opel Compass and Vizor, the PSA EMP1 underpinned second generation initially debuted in all-electric e-Mokka guise powered by a 50 kWh battery that produces 100kW/260Nm. Now though, the long-time former General Motors (GM) division has detailed the conventional petrol and diesel powerunits, unsurprisingly shared with the new Corsa as well as other Peugeot and Citroën models.

In total, two engines are offered; the familiar 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder turbocharged petrol rated at 74kW/205Nm or 96kW/230Nm, and the 1.5-litre turbodiesel that outputs 80kW/250Nm. On all three, the standard transmission option is a six-speed manual with an eight-speed automatic optional on the higher output petrol. For the time being, each’s amount of twist is routed to the front wheels.

On the equipment side, and depending on the trim level, the Mokka boasts a seven or ten-inch infotainment system that can be combined with the digital instrument cluster a la Mercedes-Benz MBUX for a joint 12-inch display, Adaptive Cruise Control, a 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera, perforated heated front seats with a massaging function for the driver’s chair, Active Lane Positioning and standard LED or optional Matrix IntelliLux headlights.

For the first time, a sporty GS Line model, or SRI in the UK, will top the range with bespoke exterior and interior features such as two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, a gloss black grille, red window surrounds, chrome exterior detailing and on the inside, red accents, a black roofliner and fabric sport front seats.

In the UK, pricing for the Vauxhall Mokka is expected to start at £20 150 (R450 799), but chances are that the Mokka might kick-off around the R500 000 when it does become available in South Africa near the end of this year or possibly in 2021.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.