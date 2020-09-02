Subtly tweaked Audi Q2 revealed with more punch

Introduced four years ago as its smallest crossover/SUV, Audi has given the Q2 a subtle makeover along with a new heart.

Outwardly, Ingolstadt’s baby comes with new LED or optional Matrix LED headlights, a lower positioned Singleframe grille and redesigned front bumper with sealed intakes on the flanks, bonnet slits as part of the optional S line pack, a new rear bumper complete with an integrated faux diffuser and five new colours; Arrow Grey, Turbo Blue, Manhattan Grey, Navarra Blue and Apple Green.

Completing the exterior are three hues for the lower section of the body; Pitted Grey, Manhattan Grey or the actual body colour in S line spec, while the C-pillar can once again be had in silver, black or grey. Alloy wheel sizes range from 16-inches to the optional 19-inch Audi Sport with three new designs debuting.

A touch more prominent, the interior mainly comes with new air vents and a redesigned gear lever, but with the addition of new features and tech such as optional ambient lighting, a choice of eight upholstery finishes, dual-zone climate control, Alcantara trim, the 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster, an optional electric tailgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, the 8.3-inch MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system and a 704-watt, 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Subtle tweaks have also taken place underneath the Q2’s skin in the shape of a recalibrated power steering system, reprogrammed Electronic Stability Control that now works in conjunction with the Off-Road driving mode and from the options list, the Audi Drive Select System, sports suspension that lowers the ride height by 10 mm, and adaptive damper control.

Up front, the Q2 will initially be offered solely with the 1.5 TFSI Evo engine that pumps out 110kW/250Nm. Mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed S tronic ‘box, the engine replaces the stalwart 1.4 TFSI and sends its amount of twist to the front wheels, although quattro all-wheel-drive comes as an option on S tronic models. Claimed fuel consumption is between 5.1 and 5.4 L/100 km. Later on, the Q2 will be offered with two additional TFSI units as well as two TDIs.

Going on sale in Germany later this month, pricing for the Q2 is anticipated to start at around €25 000 (R496 256) with South Africa likely to receive it towards the end of this year or in early 2021.

