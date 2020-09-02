Biking with Bones – Carbon fibre wheel sets for BMW S 1000 RR

The M Performance carbon fibre wheels for the BMW S 1000 RR are an ideal area of application for the material, which is processed in a complex process using high-pressure furnaces, the so-called autoclaves.

The benefits are obvious. Less weight means lower rotational masses leading not only to improved acceleration and braking behaviour but also makes the bike easier to handle. In short: The motorcycles become even more agile and dynamic. In addition, the carbon fibre surface, which is coated with high-gloss clear lacquer.

The M Performance carbon fibre wheels for the S 1000 RR are 1.7 kg lighter in total than the standard aluminium wheels, which were already reduced in weight by 1.6 kg when the two models were relaunched last year. All parts such as the five mm thick brake discs (standard: 4.5 mm), sensor rings, wheel bearings and tyre pressure control valves are included in the complete wheel set.

The wheels will be available in South Africa from the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.