Prototype Nissan ‘400Z’ slated for reveal this month

Amidst contradicting reports last month that the revived Nissan 400Z would only be unveiled in 2022, the Japanese automaker has hit back by releasing a teaser video on its official YouTube page.

Despite not showing any physical details bar those of the product presentation clip in June, the 58 second video that details the Z-car’s lineage from the original Datsun 240Z to the present day 370Z confirms that the newcomer will be called the Z Proto for now in a move similar what was undertaken with the GT-R.

As has been widely reported, the new Z will break from tradition in that its name will no longer represent engine displacement, but rather output which in this case amounts to 400 PS or 298 kW, the same as the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 found in the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport. While likely to keep the FM platform and Z34 internal moniker, the 400Z will continue to offer the six-speed manual gearbox plus the optional seven-speed automatic, but no hybrid assistance for now.

Reportedly already seen in the flesh by a number of dealers in the United States, now identified as a key market for Nissan based on its restructuring process announced at the end of May, the 400Z will take styling hints from not only the 240Z, but also the immortal Z32 generation 300ZX which served as the last Z-car with forced induction.

Billed by Nissan’s Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Ivan Espinosa, two months ago as being “almost ready”, the 400Z, in Z Proto form, will make its debut on 15 September according to motor1.com, meaning it will likely bow in production guise either towards the end of this year or in early 2021.

