Mastering manual shifting made easy in the Ford Figo Freestyle

PREMIUM!
Mastering manual shifting made easy in the Ford Figo FreestyleMotoring News 1 hour ago
Ford’s trendy hatchback takes the sting out of learning how to operate the clutch.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’
Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested
Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages
World US police shoot and kill another black man
General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm