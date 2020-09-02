 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mastering manual shifting made easy in the Ford Figo Freestyle

Motoring News 1 hour ago

Ford’s trendy hatchback takes the sting out of learning how to operate the clutch.

Mark Jones
02 Sep 2020
07:18:18 AM
PREMIUM!
Mastering manual shifting made easy in the Ford Figo Freestyle

The Ford Figo Freestyle is economical and easy to drive.

My youngest daughter, Courtney, is somewhat of a petrolhead. I mean why wouldn’t she be? She has grown up in a household surrounded by all sorts of motorised machinery, from the fast to the ridiculous. And when I say petrolhead, I mean she actually likes to drive and wants to understand the way a car works and reacts on the road and the track. Ironically, her older sister, Bronwyn, couldn’t be bothered with the details; she just wants a car that looks good. And as a result, she only got her herself an “automatic” license, because driving a manual car...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’

Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages

World US police shoot and kill another black man

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.