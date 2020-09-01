Running free no more: Ferrari closes the door on GTC4 Lusso

With the Purosangue SUV waiting in the wings, Ferrari has confirmed the end of the GTC4 Lusso and Lusso T as per its most recent five year plan.

The evolutionary model of the FF that lasted for five years between 2011 and 2016, the Prancing Horse, in a statement to motor1.com, stated that, “in accordance with its five-year model strategy announced in 2017 and the company’s standard model life cycle, Ferrari has phased out production of the GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T”.

Together with its predecessor, the GTC4 served as Ferrari’s first all-wheel-drive, shooting brake-styled grand tourer upon replacing the 612 Scaglietti, and also offered a choice of two engines; a normally aspirated 507kW/700Nm 6.3-litre V12 and the multi Engine of the Year winning 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 tuned to produce 449kW/760Nm. Regardless of the powerunit, the only transmission available was a seven-speed dual-clutch.

According to motor1, the Purosangue, which has made sporadic pre-production appearances disguised as a slightly high-riding GTC4, will only become a reality around 2022 with not only all-wheel-drive, but possibly the same or a version of the hybrid drivetrain used employed in the SF90 Stradale.

