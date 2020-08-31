Motoring News 31.8.2020 04:08 pm

Electrical assistance and 4WD seemingly the way forward for next Honda Civic Type R

Charl Bosch
Electrical assistance and 4WD seemingly the way forward for next Honda Civic Type R

Current Honda Civic Type R (rear)

Contradicting reports have seemingly aligned to confirm the inclusion of a hybrid powerunit with a rumoured output of 294 kW.

Speculation surrounding the next generation Honda Civic Type R has once again flared in Japan aimed previous rumours of a move to four-wheel-drive and electrification.

In its newest claim based on those from last month, Best Car states that the Type R, slated to arrive in 2022, a year after the all-new Civic, will retain its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, but with the inclusion of electrical assistance, a claim it together and Britain’s Autocar had initially ruled-out, to produce 400 Pferdestarke (PS) or 294 kW, an uptake of 66 kW compared to the current FK8 model.

Like the Volkswagen Golf R, Mercedes-AMG A35/A45, BMW M135i xDrive and Audi S3/RS3, the Type R will break from tradition further by sending the amount of twist to all four wheels thanks to not only a torque vectoring system, but also the rear mounted electric motor in a configuration similar to that of the NSX. At present, it looks set to keep the six-speed manual gearbox with no automatic option, at present, planned.

Already spied testing on a number of occasions this year, the Type R will, like the model on which it is based, be longer and wider than the present and feature an assortment of new safety and driver assistance systems, plus a new interior.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition