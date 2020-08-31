Electrical assistance and 4WD seemingly the way forward for next Honda Civic Type R

Speculation surrounding the next generation Honda Civic Type R has once again flared in Japan aimed previous rumours of a move to four-wheel-drive and electrification.

In its newest claim based on those from last month, Best Car states that the Type R, slated to arrive in 2022, a year after the all-new Civic, will retain its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, but with the inclusion of electrical assistance, a claim it together and Britain’s Autocar had initially ruled-out, to produce 400 Pferdestarke (PS) or 294 kW, an uptake of 66 kW compared to the current FK8 model.

Like the Volkswagen Golf R, Mercedes-AMG A35/A45, BMW M135i xDrive and Audi S3/RS3, the Type R will break from tradition further by sending the amount of twist to all four wheels thanks to not only a torque vectoring system, but also the rear mounted electric motor in a configuration similar to that of the NSX. At present, it looks set to keep the six-speed manual gearbox with no automatic option, at present, planned.

Already spied testing on a number of occasions this year, the Type R will, like the model on which it is based, be longer and wider than the present and feature an assortment of new safety and driver assistance systems, plus a new interior.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.