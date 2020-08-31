Newly faced Nissan Patrol priced

Having made its international debut just under a year ago, Nissan South Africa has announced pricing details of the heavily updated Y62 Patrol three years after the model’s local shore debut.

Marking its tenth year in production this year and on the back of its second extensive revamp, the first resulting in its becoming available in South Africa, Nissan’s arch rival for the outgoing Toyota Land Cruiser 200 receives a redesigned front facia in the form of the latest V-motion grille, restyled headlights with integrated boomerang shaped daytime running LEDs, front wings which cuts in the light clusters, new air intakes on the sides of the front bumper and updated boomerang taillights complete with sequential indictors and darkened clusters.

Riding on new 18-inch alloy wheels, Yokohama has opted to follow the same route as its Australian division for South Africa, meaning the Patrol loses out on the redesigned centre console with its more modern infotainment system and climate control display offered in the Middle East.

It does however keep the padded-up diamond quilted leather seats, stitch work on the steering wheel, optional electric lumbar support for the front seats and improved air-conditioning system Nissan claims boasts better flow to cool the cabin quicker.

In addition to improved noise, vibration and harshness levels, the Patrol joins its Down Under and Middle East siblings in receiving Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning as part of the updated Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite of safety and driver assistance tech.

Elsewhere, standard equipment is unchanged with the big Nissan coming as standard with ventilated front chairs, a 13-speaker Bose sound system, two eight-inch displays integrated into the headrests with a DVD player and wireless headphones, the mentioned infotainment system that measures eight-inches, a heated steering wheel, sunroof, a refrigerated centre storage area, surround view camera system, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Driver Assist, Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

As before, only one drivetrain option is offered; a normally aspirated 5.6-litre petrol V8 that sends 298kW/560Nm to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox that comes with a limited-slip differential, a rotary low range selector dial and off-road modes. The claimed fuel consumption is unchanged at 14.4 L/100 km.

Once again providing seating for seven, the Patrol remains a single model with the R1 515 700 sticker price including a six year/150 000 km warranty as well as a three year/90 000 km service plan.

