Porsche Panamera boss says Turbo S E-Hybrid will happen with more power

Porsche has reportedly defended its axing of the short-lived Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid by suggesting that the model could return with more power than originally offered.

Surprisingly absent from the facelift Panamera range along with the conventional Turbo, Panamera Line Head Thomas Friemuth has stated that the charged-up E-Hybrid is only “some weeks or months” away with an output of more than its predecessor’s 500 kW.

“The product line will, as you know from the past, have three hybrids. So, the base hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid will come in the next month. The Turbo S E-Hybrid, on a track like the Nurburgring, will not be faster. It has more horsepower but in terms of the weight of the car, at the Nürburgring, the conventional Turbo S is faster. This can differ from racetrack to racetrack,” Friemuth told Australia’s whichcar.com.au.

According to the publication, Friemuth’s mentioning of the hybrid Panamera’s electric motor producing 100 kW in the ‘normal’ 4S E-Hybrid has suggested that it could make as much as 550 kW in the Turbo S E-Hybrid based on the petrol-powered model’s output of 463 kW, which, if proven true, would make it the most powerful production Porsche on sale today.

The rumour of the Turbo S E-Hybrid’s non-appearance comes not long after Friemuth told motoring.com.au that hopes are still up of the Panamera spawning a two-door coupe and cabriolet aimed at the BMW 8 Series and the incoming all-new Mercedes-Benz SL.

