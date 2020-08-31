Revived Jeep Grand Wagoneer debuting on 3 September but only as a concept

Jeep has revealed more of the incoming Grand Wagoneer in a series of teaser images on twitter, but according to a report over the weekend, the confirmed launch date later this week won’t be that of the actual production model.

After showcasing a snippet of the seven-slot grille and rotary dial for either the infotainment system or gear lever last week, the marque, finally, provided a glimpse of the first Wagoneer in 29 years without any disguise, but only from the top where the standout feature comes in the shape of the large panoramic roof complete with an overlay of Detroit.

At the same time, a second interior shot shows what appears to be the right-hand-side air vent finished in chrome and an outline of the first Wagoneer engraved into the side with the words EST. 1963 starring. Although it is expected that more images will soon be revealed, Jeep has confirmed that the Wagoneer due on 3 September will be a concept and not the actual production vehicle many had been anticipating.

As is well known, the Grand Wagoneer and its less luxurious Wagoneer sibling will go on sale from the second quarter of next year positioned above the Grand Cherokee, and made alongside the Ram pick-up at the Warren Truck Plant. It will share the same body-on-frame platform and more than likely the same assortment of mild-hybrid V6 and V8 petrol engines with a plug-in hybrid set to feature as well.

