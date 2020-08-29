Numbers battle: Mercedes A200 hatch v BMW 118i

When one of Germany’s two foremost premium vehicle manufacturers decides to do something, the other is usually never far behind. In the late 1990s, Mercedes-Benz rolled out a subcompact offering what is known as the A-Class. BMW followed suit with the 1 Series and yet another tooth and nail battle was born between the two German giants. And because these more affordable options serve as the gateway to each brand, it was inevitable these models would become volume sellers. With the global economic crunch amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the popular trend of trading down, these subcompact offers have become...

With the global economic crunch amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the popular trend of trading down, these subcompact offers have become even more important to their makers. Not only can these ranges offer buyers a gateway the brand, but they can ensure someone who has difficulty holding on to one of their bigger siblings to loyal to the brand. But don’t let the affordability of the 1 Series and A-Class fool you. Whether you are progressing or transgressing through the food chain, you will still be ensured of owning a vehicle every bit as premium as its badge stands.

We have decided to weight up the entry level model in each model range from a purely numerical point of view. In the one corner we have the three-pointed star’s A200 hatch and in the other the 118i from the kidney grilles. The A200 is currently in its fourth generation.

Although it was initially only offered as a hatch back (remember that quirky “bread bin” look?) it is now also available as a sedan. In China only a long wheelbase is also offered. For this comparison, we have used the hatch. It is powered by the M282 1.3-litre turbo engine that also does duty in the B-Class and is front-wheel drive.

Where the 1 Series originally started with various body styles, the current third generation is only available in five-door hatch guise. The 118i gets inspiration from a 1.5-litre powerplant, which is sent to the front wheels, a feature that had many enthusiast choking on their breakfast when BMW announced that it won’t be a rear wheel-drive.

Both cars come with a healthy amount of specifications and top notch safety. They both have endless optional extras and numerous styling packs to suit your taste, but it does come with at a premium.

Verdict

As the tight scoreline would indicate, there is very little to choose between the A200 hatch and the 118i. In the end the A200 is a blueblood Mercedes and the 118i has the pedigree you’d expect from a BMW.

Car owners are very brand loyal and it’s up for debate whether either one of them has enough to sway a loyalist away from the other. Good luck to those sitting on the fence, as it will be a headache of note choosing between two very fine offerings.

