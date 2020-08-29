 
 
Numbers battle: Mercedes A200 hatch v BMW 118i

Who’ll win the standoff between the most affordable passenger car offering each of the German carmakers has to offer?

Jaco van der Merwe
29 Aug 2020
08:28:52 AM
The gloves are off between the A200 and 118i.

When one of Germany’s two foremost premium vehicle manufacturers decides to do something, the other is usually never far behind. In the late 1990s, Mercedes-Benz rolled out a subcompact offering what is known as the A-Class. BMW followed suit with the 1 Series and yet another tooth and nail battle was born between the two German giants. And because these more affordable options serve as the gateway to each brand, it was inevitable these models would become volume sellers. With the global economic crunch amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the popular trend of trading down, these subcompact offers have become...

