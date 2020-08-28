Coupe/cabriolet Porsche Panamera still a possibility

Porsche has reportedly not closed door on the prospects of introducing a coupe version of the Panamera aimed at the BMW 8 Series.

According to motoring.com.au, who reported on the matter in April last year, the Panamera’s Product Line Head, Thomas Friemuth, said discussions pertaining to a successor to the 928 that ended production 25 years ago are ongoing, albeit with no final decision having been at present.

“We are just discussing this topic for several years as you can imagine since other competitors also have two-door cars. Be we’re not finally yet ready to decide whether to do this or not. We have quite a nice two-door car in our program called the 911. [But] We are always looking at new opportunities to get new markets and more customers,” Friemuth said.

A topic that has been of much debate and rumour since the Panamera first entered production eleven years ago, the approval of a two-door coupe and cabriolet would result in not only a rival for the 8 Series according to the Australian online platform, but also the incoming Mercedes-Benz SL and possibly even the Aston Martin Vantage.

Unlikely to transpire though is the use of the Panamera name as a new nomenclature would feature, despite the almost guaranteed usage of the MSB platform and powerunits. Despite the unveiling of the updated second generation model this week, the coupe and cabriolet, if approved, are destined to become available only when the wraps are taken off of the third generation model, of which nothing is yet known.

