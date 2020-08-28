Mercedes-AMG prices red-hot four-cylinder A35 and A45 S models

Mercedes-AMG has completed its ‘junior’ line-up of models by officially announcing pricing of the A35 hatch, sedan and CLA 35, as well as those of the eagerly awaited, fire breathing A45 S and CLA 45 S.

As indicated earlier this year when stickers emerged via the online configurator, the A35 models employ a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine rated at 225kW/400Nm, which translates to a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds for the hatch, 4.8 seconds in the case of the sedan and 4.9 seconds in the coupe-styled CLA 35.

The amount of twist is sent to Benz’s performance optimised 4Matic all-wheel-drive system via the AMG fettled seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that incorporates lunch control . Aside from the AMG exterior and interior, the ‘35’ range is equipped as standard with the five mode (Comfort, Slippery, Sport, Sport+ and Individual) AMG Dynamic Select system, AMG sports exhaust, uprated brakes utilising a four-piston monoblock caliper setup at the front and single at the rear, AMG readouts within the MBUX infotainment system and from the options list, Adaptive Dampers.

Slotting-in above, the A45 S and its CLA sedan offshoot are powered by the same displacement engine, albeit the most powerful four-cylinder mill ever made in the form of the new M 139 rated at 310kW/500Nm. Paired to a new eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box, the A45 S will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, the CLA 45 S in four seconds and on to a limited top speed of 270 km/h.

In addition to the new ‘box, the ‘45’ boasts an innovative 4Matic+ system called Torque Control which eschews the rear differential for a pair of electronic clutches connected to the driveshaft that is claimed to provide a better even distribution of torque between the axles, as well as improved traction.

What’s more, the system can vary the torque between the left and right rear wheel depending on the selected mode, which builds on that of the A35 by adding a Race mode. When specified with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus system though, not only is the speed limiter is raised to the mentioned 270 km/h, but a Drift mode included.

Riding as standard on 19-inch five-spoke light alloy wheels, the 45 S incorporates the same exhaust system and brakes as the 35, but added stopping power can be provided thanks to an optional six-piston caliper setup at the front with the discs measuring 360 mm as opposed to standard 350 mm. Also optional is the AMG Ride Control dampers.

PRICING

A35 Hatch 4Matic – R841 000

A35 Sedan 4Matic – R850 000

CLA35 4Matic – R948 000

A45 S Hatch 4Matic+ – R1 101 000

CLA45 S 4Matic+ – R1 211 000

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.