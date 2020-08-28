Ferrari’s slice of Rome now in South Africa

It is hard to escape the fact that a great of deal of expectancy always hangs over the arrival of a new Ferrari based on the mystique and iconic status of the Prancing Horse.

Whether it be an out-and-out supercar like the hybrid SF90 Stradale, a high performance F8 Tributo coupe and Spyder or a four-seat grand tourer like the GTC4 Lusso, an offering from Enzo’s marque more than often rates as the ultimate dream machine many aspire to own regardless of it being new or a certified classic.

In what can only be described as a mass expansion of the breed, the unveilings of the 488 replacing F8, the 812 GTS and of course the SF90 last year concluded with the debut of the Roma in November, which Maranello claims not only celebrates “the essence of La Nuova Dolce Vita”, but pays tribute to Rome with modern styling said to represent the capital’s “carefree lifestyle in the 1950s and 1960s”.

Now available in South Africa via Scuderia South Africa, the local media had the opportunity to view the Roma on local shores for the first time this week, in what is also the new most affordable and practical GT Ferrari money can buy.

Said to take exterior inspiration from the 250 GT Berlinetta, the Roma also derives more than a few styling hints from the SF90 and 812 Superfast, while the slim headlights, at a glance, is comparable to those of the previous generation Maserati Quattroporte and the rounded rear facia reminiscent of the ultra-limited edition Monza SP1. Unlike its senior siblings though, the Roma is more discreet and elegant as per its GT persona by doing without touches such as spoilers or aero aids in order to set record breaking speeds.

It is the same story inside where comfort and luxury takes preference. Incorporating what Ferrari refers to as a dual cockpit layout, the centre console has been designed, seemingly, with specific emphasis on its occupants with the all-digital instrument cluster and massive gearshift paddles being the main attractions for the driver and the expansive touchscreen infotainment appealing to the passenger.

The Roma’s GT side is further highlighted by a boot that can swallow up to 345-litre of luggage, or optionally, two custom made suitcases. Despite the swaths of leather, Alcantara and features such as Matrix LED headlights and Adaptive Cruise Control, the Roma is still a Ferrari and therefore doesn’t need much persuasion to become a fast moving stallion.

Positioned up front mid-mounted, the multi-award World Engine of the Year winning 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 has been transplanted from the Portofino and upgraded from 441 kW to 456 kW with torque remaining unchanged at 760 Nm. Unlike its sibling however, and the F8, 812 and GTC4 Lusso for that matter, the Roma eschews the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for the SF90’s new eight-speed, and despite weighing 1 475 kg, will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 9.3 seconds and on to a top speed of more than 320 km/h.

As mentioned, the introduction of the Roma means it replaces the GTC4 Lusso as the most accessible grand touring Ferrari and also the new ‘entry-level’ non soft-top model below the F8 Tributo which has served as the step-up from the Portofino until now. Sans options, pricing for the Roma kicks-off at R4 972 000 with a three year/unlimited km warranty included.

