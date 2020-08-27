Biking with Bones – A motorcycling experience money can’t buy

Indian Motorcycle has announced a test ride campaign giving participants the chance to win an exclusive, money-can’t-buy trip of a lifetime in 2021. Riders can enter by simply taking a test ride at any authorised dealer before the end of September and posting a unique picture from their time with the motorcycle to social media.

The campaign has launched at all Indian Motorcycle dealers across Europe and beyond. All interested participants need to do, is take a test ride and post their picture to social media, tagging their dealer and using the hashtag #IndianTestRide.

Indian Motorcycle will monitor the correctly tagged and hashtagged posts throughout the campaign and, after the closing date, will select winners for the ride-of-a-lifetime based on the creativity and uniqueness of their posts.

On top of the chance to test available models from the Indian Motorcycle range and be in with a chance of winning a money-can’t-buy experience, all customers that complete their test ride will automatically qualify for an exclusive Indian Motorcycle Test Rider Mug.

As a guest of Indian Motorcycle, four winners from across Europe and beyond, will be treated to an experience of a lifetime including: travel to/from a special destination within the EU, four nights’ accommodation including full board, use of an Indian Motorcycle for a guided ride over two days plus professional photography and videography of the full event

To find your nearest dealer and book a test ride, please visit their website at indianmotorcycle.co.za and don’t forget to take a look at the other test riders for inspiration by following the hashtag #IndianTestRide, and log your test ride on indiantestride.com to win.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.