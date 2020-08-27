Cancelled Volkswagen ID ‘Beach Buggy’ could return as a SUV

Volkswagen’s submitting of a series of trademark applications for a range of ID based electric vehicles last month, has ignited speculation that a production version of the cancelled ID Buggy could materialise after all.

Officially ruled out from happening two months ago due to financial issues of chief supplier, e:GO Mobile, Britain’s Car Magazine has alleged that an offshoot called the Ruggedzz could well become a reality by 2025 as an affordable and easy maintain all-electric off-roader.

Unlike the Buggy though, the Ruggedzz will be an SUV and could well spearhead Wolfsburg’s electric ID SUV assault which will lead to the eventual creation of a Touareg sized model rumoured to be called the ID.7, and based on the above mentioned trademarks, the e-Kübel which refers to an electrified modern take on the World War II Kübelwagen that eventually went on sale as the Type 181 or Thing in the United States some forty years ago.

