Motoring News 26.8.2020 02:29 pm

Mid-range Ford Everest gains more traction

Charl Bosch
Mid-range Ford Everest gains more traction

Ford Everest XLT

Arrival of the single turbo XLT brings the number of four-wheel-drive Everest models to four.

Ford has followed the introduction of the Ranger Thunder, as well as the updates to the XLS and XLT models, earlier this month off by applying a number of tweaks to the Everest range.

Despite being unchanged inside and out, the Blue Oval has introduced an entry-level four-wheel-drive version of the mid-range XLT that eschews the still available 3.2 TDCi engine and six-speed automatic gearbox for the single turbocharged 2.0-litre oil-burner and ten-speed General Motors co-developed automatic. Pumping out 132kW/430Nm, the inclusion of four-wheel-drive is further supplemented by standard LED headlights and fog lamps with auto-levelling function for the former, also included on the range-topping bi-turbodiesel Limited.

As before, a four year/120 000 km warranty as well as a six year/90 000 km service plan is standard on all models.

PRICING

Everest 2.2 TDCi XLS AT – R552 500

Everest 2.0 SiT XLT AT – R637 800

Everest 2.0 SiT XLT 4×4 AT – R679 400

Everest 2.0 BiT XLT AT – R693 300

Everest 3.2 TDCi XLT 4×4 AT – R715 300

Everest 2.0 BiT XLT 4×4 AT – R744 500

Everest 2.0 BiT Limited 4×4 AT – R819 400

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hyundai starts showing facelift Kona’s skin 26.8.2020
Get a Ford Ranger 4×4 Wildtrak for under R300 000 22.8.2020
V8 return: Incoming Ford F-150 Raptor will lock horns directly with Ram 1500 TRX 21.8.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing

Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 26 August 2020

Courts Al Mawashi granted live export of 56k sheep by Grahamstown High Court

Celebs & viral Norma Gigaba drops Malusi’s surname – is now Norma Mngoma


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition