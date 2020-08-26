Mid-range Ford Everest gains more traction

Ford has followed the introduction of the Ranger Thunder, as well as the updates to the XLS and XLT models, earlier this month off by applying a number of tweaks to the Everest range.

Despite being unchanged inside and out, the Blue Oval has introduced an entry-level four-wheel-drive version of the mid-range XLT that eschews the still available 3.2 TDCi engine and six-speed automatic gearbox for the single turbocharged 2.0-litre oil-burner and ten-speed General Motors co-developed automatic. Pumping out 132kW/430Nm, the inclusion of four-wheel-drive is further supplemented by standard LED headlights and fog lamps with auto-levelling function for the former, also included on the range-topping bi-turbodiesel Limited.

As before, a four year/120 000 km warranty as well as a six year/90 000 km service plan is standard on all models.

PRICING

Everest 2.2 TDCi XLS AT – R552 500

Everest 2.0 SiT XLT AT – R637 800

Everest 2.0 SiT XLT 4×4 AT – R679 400

Everest 2.0 BiT XLT AT – R693 300

Everest 3.2 TDCi XLT 4×4 AT – R715 300

Everest 2.0 BiT XLT 4×4 AT – R744 500

Everest 2.0 BiT Limited 4×4 AT – R819 400

