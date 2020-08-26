Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport benefit for yet more upgrades

Having announced availability earlier this month of the Carbon Edition Range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rover has revised the Evoque and Discovery Sport ranges with not only new features, but also powerunits.

Starring on both is the new Privi infotainment derived from the Defender, which boasts over-the-air updates, better smartphone integration and the option of being upgraded to the flagship Pro system with added satellite navigation. Also debuting is Land Rover’s new Cabin Air Filtration climate control which filters often harmful particles out in order to purify the cabin. In addition, the system comes with an air ioniser and display on the infotainment system.

The Discovery meanwhile follows its junior sibling in now receiving the ClearSight Ground View camera system, the ClearSight digital rear-view, surround view camera and Rear Collision Warning. Although not detailed in full, expect these to be offered only on certain trim levels.

Reserved for the Evoque are two new limited editions; the Autobiography which celebrates 50 years of the Range Rover marque this year, and the Lafayette which takes its name from the fashion focused area of New York. A Black styling pack has been allocated to the Discovery, but details of these models have not yet been divulged in full.

Following the unveiling of the new Ingenium straight-six turbodiesel engine last month, Solihull has made another change underneath the bonnet of both models, replacing the 132kW/430Nm 2.0-litre turbodiesel unit in D180 badged models with the new D200 of similar displacement, but as indicated by its output, 200 pferdestarke (PS) or 147 kW with torque remaining as is.

The updates are set to come into force early next year at which point pricing will be announced.

