Volkswagen T6 morphs into updated 6.1

Unveiled at last year’s Geneva Motor Show as the final iteration of the T5/T6 generation Transporter that has effectively been around since 2003, Volkswagen South Africa has revealed pricing of the updated ‘T6.1’ ahead of its market debut in January next year.

Its biggest overhaul since becoming the T6 five years ago, the 6.1’s exterior enhancements include a restyled grille with twin chrome bars that link the equally new daytime running LEDs, a redesigned front bumper with chrome applique on higher-end models, a new bonnet and headlights, subtly tweaked LED taillights, a choice of six new alloy wheel designs and a revised colour chart with six new colours and seven two-tone hues.

Just as extensive is the interior, which now comes with 360 degree adjustable air vents, a new multi-function steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charging pad from the options list, the Composition Colour infotainment system and, on the Caravelle and California, the 10.25-inch Active Info Display digital instrument cluster as well as the Discover Pro infotainment system with satellite navigation.

Aside from being the first T-series model to come with an electro-mechanical power steering system, Volkswagen has upped the 6.1’s safety and driver assistance specification sheet to include Automatic Post Collision Braking on all models, a tyre pressure monitor, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control on 4Motion models and from the options list, Trailer Assist as well as a reverse camera that comes standard on some versions.

In addition to receiving the Golf GTI-derived XDS electronic front differential, plus the latest Dynamic Chassis Control system, albeit as cost options, the Caravelle and California further benefit from Lane Assist, front and rear parking sensors with automatic Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Crosswind Assist that applies the brakes at speeds above 80 km/h when a strong breeze is detected.

On the model front, the 6.1 is offered in six configurations; the panel van that has a loading volume of 6.7m2 with the option of having dual sliding side doors, the single or double cab pick-up that boasts a respective loadbed of 5.7 or 4.2 square metres, the Crew Bus combination van, Kombi, Caravelle and California.

Up front, Wolfsburg’s tried-and-tested 2.0 TDI is again the only engine offered and in a choice of three outputs; 81kW/250Nm in the pick-up, panel van, Crew Bus and Kombi with the sole transmission being a five-speed manual, 110kW/340Nm in the single cab pick-up, panel van, Crew Bus and Kombi that is mated to a seven-speed DSG and a new twin-turbo rated at 146kW/450Nm in the double cab pick-up, Crew Bus, Kombi, Caravelle and California.

Replacing the previous 132 kW unit, the twin-blown oil-burner is paired to the seven-speed DSG as well, and joins its mid-range sibling in being equipped with the all-paw gripping 4Motion system as standard, bar on the Kombi.

A two year/unlimited km warranty as well as a three year/60 000 km service plan stars on the pick-up, panel van and Crew Bus, which is replaced by a three year/120 000 km warranty plus a five year/60 000 km maintenance plan on the Kombi, Caravelle ad California.

PRICING

Panel Van

2.0 TDI – R530 600

2.0 TDI DSG – R568 700

Pick-up

Single Cab 2.0 TDI – R412 800

Single Cab 2.0 TDI 4Motion DSG – R466 100

Double Cab 2.0 TDI – R485 300

Double Cab 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion DSG – R590 800

Crew Bus

2.0 TDI (10-seat) – R612 000

2.0 TDI 4Motion DSG (5-seat) – R639 000

2.0 BiTDI 4Motion DSG (5-seat) – R710 500

2.0 BiTDI 4Motion DSG (5-seat) – R752 700

Kombi

2.0 TDI Trendline – R697 100

2.0 TDI Trendline DSG – R726 000

2.0 BiTDi Trendline Plus 4Motion DSG – R871 800

Caravelle

2.0 BiTDI Highline 4M0tion DSG – R1 149 400

California

2.0 BiTDI Coast 4Motion DSG – R1 196 500

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.