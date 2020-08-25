Patience pays off: Mercedes-Benz V300d arrives on local soil

Initially not part of the facelift V-Class range, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has now announced pricing and spec details of the new V300d.

Coming off of the updates applied in February last year as part of a mid-life refresh, the V300d slots-in above the V250d as the three-pointed star’s flagship van, with the move seeing the 140kW/440Nm 2.1-litre OM 651 turbodiesel engine being placed by the new 2.0-litre OM 654 that pumps 176kW/500Nm, the latter rising by 30 Nm thanks to an overboost function.

As with its European stablemate, the V300d is now offered with the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox, which incidentally also replaces the long-serving 7G Tronic on the rest of the V-Class line-up. Able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, the V300d has a top speed of 220 km/h and will consume diesel at a claimed six-litres per 100 km. Unlike on the Old Continent though, it won’t have the option of Benz’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and will therefore remain rear-wheel-drive. Also a no-no is the Marco Polo and upscale Marco Polo Horizon camper models.

Locally, the V300d will be offered in three trim grades; the Avantgarde that can be fitted with the optional Night Package, the AMG Line and the ultra-luxurious Exclusive that includes the AMG Line’s exterior touches, but with additional standard features such as a refrigerated centre console, heated and massaging rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, Distronic Plus and a surround view camera system.

In a further departure from the initial model’s launch, all derivatives now come equipped with the 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system, as well as, model depended, an integrated flip-out tray between the centre seats, electric dual sliding doors, a split-opening tailgate, a 16-speaker Burmester sound system, heated and cooled cupholders, High Beam Assist, six, seven or eight seat, plus the Driving Assistance Package made up of Active Brake Assist, Pre-Safe Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist.

Like on the rest of the V-Class range, the V300d come standard with a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

PRICING

V200d – R977 913

V200d AMG Line – R1 046 177

V220d – R1 022 382

V220d AMG Line – R1 090 646

V220d Avantgarde – R1 335 144

V220d Avantgarde AMG Line – R1 388 785

V250d – R1 099 606

V250d AMG Line – R1 167 870

V250d Avantgarde – R1 382 928

V250d Avantgarde AMG Line – R1 436 569

V300d Avantgarde – R1 440 203

V300d Avantgarde AMG Line – R1 515 183

V300d Exclusive – R1 645 880

