Biking with Bones – Honda CRF 450RX is cross country ready

Like the CRF 450R,­ every part of the CRF 450RX is new , save for wheels and engine, with the comprehensive update benefiting directly from knowhow gained by the development of Tim Gajser and HRC’s 2019 championship winning CRF450RW works machine.

For the 2021 model year, the CRF 450RX receives a wide array of improvements. Firstly it’s 2.3 kg lighter thanks to a revised frame and subframe, the chassis geometry has been tightened-up, the ground clearance increased and suspensions tweaked. The engine also benefits from HRC’s knowhow to give a strong focus on low­ to mid­-range torque. The decompressor has been relocated, airbox volume is up, the throttle body redesigned and exhaust ports re­shaped. The exhaust downpipe is new, and a single muffler replaces dual mufflers.

A larger volume hydraulic clutch has an even lighter lever action, while other weight saving details include a smaller fuel pump and optimised magnesium cylinder head cover. New plastics, too, are lighter and slimmer and the seat is a smaller unit, lower at the back. Brush guards are now standard fit, and the side stand tucks away more neatly. New red graphic completes the update.

