 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Volvo S90: The sedan is dead, long live the sedan!

Motoring News 50 mins ago

Just because SUVs have taken over the world does not mean that an old fashioned body style can’t be sexy.

Jaco van der Merwe
25 Aug 2020
07:16:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Volvo S90: The sedan is dead, long live the sedan!

A long, shiny sedan still makes a statement.

The biggest casualty in the well-documented rise of the SUV has been the sedan. Once the world’s most preferred body style, the sedan continues its steady decline year after year as manufacturers establish segments within segments to milk the SUV cow. In South Africa the sedan has become such a poor cousin that it finds itself below bakkies, SUVs and hatchbacks in the pecking order. If you take long-time local favourites like the Toyota Corolla, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4 who have managed to fend off the SUV onslaught to a certain extent, out of the mix,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
A Beast fit for a Springbok prop 16.7.2020
Volvo Exec says 180 km/h speed limiter justifies brand’s commitment to safety 19.6.2020
Coupe looks and all-electric power will headline upcoming Volvo XC100 11.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC

Business News Government says it has received ’10 offers to buy SAA’

World Berlin hospital says Navalny tests ‘indicate poisoning’

Politics Zandile Gumede ‘allocated’ to Cogta portfolio committee – ANC

Disasters WATCH: 139-year-old Durban mosque goes up in flames


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.