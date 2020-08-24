Roof set to come down permanently on Mini Convertible

BMW will reportedly bring the roof down on the Mini Convertible when the long awaited next generation hatch premieres in 2024.

Initially expected to have debuted in 2022, Britain’s exit from the European Union subsequently halted plans for the newcomer as facility upgrades to the Oxford Plant were put on the backburner aimed more intensive scrutiny. Despite a BMW spokesperson declining to comment on the convertible’s future, Automotive News, via supply chain sources, claim that the drop-top will be axed as part of not only Munich’s cost-cutting measures, but its relatively low sales volume compared to the hatch and difficulty to build.

As is well known, the automaker is mulling a brand-new SUV that will sit above the Countryman and possibly arrive in 2024 based upon the UKL1 or CLAR platform. If reports are to be believed, the newcomer will revive the Traveller name last used on a concept more than a decade ago that ultimately become the Clubman estate.

“We can stretch the interpretation of Mini always being the smallest but I can’t imagine being bigger in a segment. We need to fulfil a requirement on size,” Mini boss Bernd Körber told the British publication last year.

