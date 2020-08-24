Volkswagen Passat renewed for another generation in 2023

The future of the Volkswagen Passat has been assured for a ninth generation in spite of the imminent roll-out of the all-electric ID.4 and popularity of the coupe-styled Arteon.

Back in February, it was reported that the Passat, now one of the oldest nameplates within the Volkswagen family, could be axed due to not only its stablemate’s, but also the decline in global sedan sales plus Wolfsburg’s focus on electric vehicles.

“It’s probably a reasonable assumption that when this Passat reaches the end of its lifecycle, its successor will probably not feature an internal combustion engine,” South African-born Volkswagen America Chief Operating Officer, and former Cadillac and Infiniti boss, Johan de Nysschen, told CNET Roadshow at the Chicago Auto Show.

In the latest report by Autocar though, the go-ahead for an all-new Passat has been approved, albeit with production moving from the Emden Plant after 36 years to a new facility where it will be build alongside the Skoda Superb from 2023 as production of the ID.4 will take place at said factory.

The decision to continue with the Passat, which the British publication claims came as a result of pressure from China, will also result in the end of the current two model setup whereby European versions use the MQB platform, while those sold in the United States and China are still underpinned by the PQ46 that premiered with the B6 Passat in 2005.

In B9 guise, the updated MQB Evo architecture will become standard regardless of the market, with power set to come from a range of petrol and diesel engines, as well as plug-in hybrid and all-electric units. Front-wheel-drive will again be standard with all-wheel-drive set optional on some models. Despite the recent inclusion of the Arteon Shooting Brake, the Passt estate will be retained along with the sedan, which could adopt a liftback appearance similar to the current Superb.

Axed from South Africa last year though due to poor sales, and on the back of the Arteon also being discontinued before arriving in facelift form again due to double digit figures, don’t therefore expect the B9 Passat to be returning to local shores once the covers come off.

