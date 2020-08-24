Motoring News 24.8.2020 08:35 am

Rolls-Royce Dawn hit with the Silver Bullet

Charl Bosch
Only 50 examples of the Dawn Silver Bullet will exist.

Surprisingly one of the oldest models in the current Rolls-Royce line-up, the iconic Goodwood based German-owned British marque has released select details of a new limited edition version of the drop-top Dawn.

Limited to just 50 examples, the new Silver Bullet not only boasts a bespoke Brewster Silver paint finish as per its name, but also a special aero cowling in a vapour-blasted titanium finish over the rear seats that turns it from a four-seater into a two-seat roadster.

Despite revealing no further details, what it known is that the Dawn will be remain unchanged from the standard model and the Wraith on which it is based up front, meaning motivation from the same 420kW/820Nm 6.6-litre bi-turbo V12 engine hooked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Unexpectedly, no details surrounding price was announced.

