Audi South Africa boss redeployed to Audi Sport in Germany

In the latest managerial shake-up at the Volkswagen Group, sister brand Audi has confirmed that its South African Brand Head, Trevor Hill, will be heading back to Germany after a three year spell.

Placed in charge of the four rings’ local division after tenures in China, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the Middle East, Hill’s contract in South Africa won’t be renewed after 31 August with Ingolstadt confirming that he will take-up a position within Audi Sport from 1 September.

“Trevor has always been an excellent team player and an ardent ambassador to the Audi brand. On behalf of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group South Africa, we would like to thank him for his contribution to the Audi brand in the local market and wish him well in his new assignment,” Sales and Marketing Director for Volkswagen Group South Africa, Mike Glendinning, said.

Hill’s departure within Wolfsburg comes a month after that of Chairman and Managing Director of Volkswagen South Africa, Thomas Schaefer, and two weeks after Volkswagen Brand Head Martina Biene, who from 1 September will taking-up a management position in Germany relating to the marque’s A0 platform vehicles that includes the Polo, T-Cross and Audi A1. No successor to Hill and Biene has so far been announced.

