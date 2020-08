For less money than the average hatch back these days, you can find yourself driving a fully-fledged go anywhere 4×4 double cab, with under 100 000 km on the clock, and loaded with every luxury you can think of. Up till 2013, Ford’s popular Ranger Wildtrak was only available in 4×2 manual guise, but this changed soon after with the inclusion of not only four-wheel-drive, but also an automatic gearbox. From that moment, South Africa’s love affair with the Wildtrak grew exponentially. And the demand for Wildtraks play a significant role in the Ranger being the best-selling pre-owned car locally....

Up till 2013, Ford’s popular Ranger Wildtrak was only available in 4×2 manual guise, but this changed soon after with the inclusion of not only four-wheel-drive, but also an automatic gearbox. From that moment, South Africa’s love affair with the Wildtrak grew exponentially. And the demand for Wildtraks play a significant role in the Ranger being the best-selling pre-owned car locally.

The range topping Wildtrak derivative is powered by the Blue Oval’s locally built 3.2-litre Duratorq TDCi five-cylinder diesel engine with a substantial 470 Nm of torque and power rated at 147 kW. The Wildtrak is fitted with extensive safety features that saw the Ranger (XLT and Wildtrak derivatives) becoming the first ever bakkie to achieve a maximum five-star rating under the Euro NCAP crash test protocol.

The Wildtrak is also comprehensively equipped with features normally associated with premium passenger vehicles. Among them Bluetooth with voice control, steering wheel mounted radio controls, dual zone climate control, rain sensing wipers, power windows front and rear, heated seats and more.

Built at Ford’s Silverton plant in Pretoria the Ranger boasts all the toughness and rugged capabilities of a pick-up truck, but also features smart technology, outstanding safety, superior fuel economy and high standards of quality and comfort normally associated with passenger cars.

Here are the top picks we could find in online showrooms. Visit autotrader.co.za to inspect them from closer.

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2016 – 142 000 km – Automatic – R300 000

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2014 – 143 000 km – Automatic – R299 995

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2014 – 96 000 km – Automatic – R299 950

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2014 – 163 000 km – Automatic – R299 900

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2014 – 124 000 km – Automatic – R299 900

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2014 – 150 000 km – Automatic – R299 900

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2015 – 110 000 km – Automatic – R295 000

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2015 – 142 000 km – Automatic – R289 999

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2014 – 159 000 km – Automatic – R289 995

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2015 – 109 000 km – Automatic – R289 950



Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×2 Wildtrak – 2014 – 125 000 km – Manual – R279 950

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2012 – 87 000 km – Automatic – R279 900

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×2 Wildtrak – 2014 – 94 000 km – Manual – R279 900

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×2 Wildtrak – 2015 – 64 000 km – Automatic – R270 000

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×4 Wildtrak – 2015 – 109 000 km – Automatic – R270 000

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×2 Wildtrak – 2014 – 155 000 km – Manual – R260 000

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×2 Wildtrak – 2013 – 137 000 km – Manual – R259 900

Ranger 3.2 TDCi D/C 4×2 Wildtrak – 2014 – 105 000 km – Manual – R255 000

