Jeep Grand Wagoneer’s true self slowly being revealed in latest teaser

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has resumed teasing the all-new Jeep Grand Wagoneer ahead of its reported world debut next year.

Earlier this month, the automaker, somewhat oddly, kicked-off the campaign for its long overdue Commander replacement by showing an image of the Grand Canyon with the embedded words “Grand/grand/: magnificent and striking in appearance, size or style”.

In the latest depicting posted on the official Jeep twitter page, two more finer details of the newcomer are revealed; the round dial for what likely to be the controller of the infotainment system and more importantly, a snippet of the grille whose slot intakes are concave and finished in chrome like that of the late 60s and early 70s Wagoneer. Also visible is a chrome Wagoneer name above spelled-out in block letters.

As is already known, the Grand, together with its less luxurious, simply titled, Wagoneer sibling, will be positioned above the next Grand Cherokee due for replacing in the third quarter of next year, and ride on a body-on-frame platform used by the Ram Heavy Duty pick-up.

Set to feature Wagoneer staples such as a low-range gearbox and seating for five with seven likely to be optional, the newcomer will be powered by a range of mild-hybrid petrol engines and possibly even a plug-in hybrid, with competition set to come from the Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade, BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Lexus LX.

With test mules having already been seen testing in recent months, expect more teasers, images and possibly even details to emerge as its debut gets closer.

