Facelift Toyota Hilux arrives in Japan with sporty GR touches

With speculation about the alleged GR Hilux seemingly having gone off of the boil in recent months, Toyota has unveiled a Gazoo Racing accessorised version of the facelift model in Japan to coincide with its market debut.

Joining Australia which received the ‘newcomer’ earlier this week, the Japanese GR Parts branded Hilux is based on the top-spec Z trim grade and can be equipped with a GR branded sports bar, a red front skidplate, redesigned front bumper, side steps that can optionally deploy and retract automatically, an optional hard shell tonneau cover, GR door handle protectors and mudflaps, a GR windscreen shade, infrared cut film glass, chrome dual exhaust outlets, a JBL sound system and so-called Performance Dampers made in co-operation with Yamaha.

Like the model on which it is based, as well as the lesser X grade, the GR Parts Hilux is offered only as a double cab with motivation coming from the 110kW/400Nm 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel engine. Matched to the six-speed automatic gearbox, drive is routed to the rear or all four wheels via low range transfer case.

Pricing for the Hilux in Japan kicks-off at ¥3 471 000 (R569 298) for the X and at ¥3 876 000 (R635 724), but with the GR Parts options box ticked, the sticker price for the X rises to ¥4 181 800 (R685 749). For now, the GR Parts upgraded Hilux is bespoke to Japan.

IMAGES from carwatch.jp

