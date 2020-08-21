Owning a Ford Ranger Wildtrak is cheaper than you might think

We say this regularly, but South Africa is bakkie country. Not only do more new Toyota Hiluxes find new homes than any other vehicle every month, but the Ford Ranger has taken over the mantle from Volkswagen Polo as the most popular pre-owned vehicle.

And one of the reasons the Ranger has been so successful, even outselling the Hilux in the double cab segment for many years, has been the eye-catching flagship Wildtrak. Ford has learned the more windgat a bakkie can look, the better it will sell and that is exactly the treatment the carmaker has given to the Wildtrak.

But these vehicles come with a price tag not everyone can afford as the 2.o bi-turbo 4×4 model’s sticker of R753 600 would indicate. The pre-owned market is therefore a viable alternative to get your hands on a Wildtrak.

We have been looking around online showroom floors and have been very surprised by what is available out there. For under R300k, you can own one of the most popular local vehicles in 4×4 guise.

On Saturday we’ll reveal our top pre-owned Wildtrak 4×4 picks.

