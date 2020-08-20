Sleek new Subaru Levorg revealed in Japan as yet another no-no for South Africa

Shown in prototype form back in February, the second generation Subaru Levorg has officially debuted in Japan ahead of sales commencing next month.

Brought in as the replacement for the Legacy estate six years ago, the Levorg, whose name is derived from the terms Legacy Revolution Touring, becomes the latest model to make use of Subaru’s Global Platform, which has resulted in dimensions of 4 755 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 670 mm, width of 1 795 mm and height of 1 500 mm.

Incorporating the latest Dynamic x Solid styling language, which reports have alleged could preview the next WRX, WRX STI and even the BRZ/Toyota GR86, the Levorg comes in at 65 mm longer overall than its predecessor with its width being enlarged by 15 mm and height plus wheelbase remaining unchanged. Claimed boot space now stands at 561-litres instead of 489-litres with the rear seats up.

In addition to its new looks, the Levorg’s interior rates an evolution over that of the current one used in the Impreza and XV. Dominating the centre console is a new portrait-style 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the dashboard is an all-digital affair that measures 12.3-inches.

The biggest change on the tech front though is Subaru’s EyeSight system which, in Japan at least, comes in three forms. In the standard setup, features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Pre-Crash Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Auto Brake, Side Pre-Crash Assist and Front Vehicle Alert.

Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Auto High Beam Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert plus a digital rear-view mirror forms part of the EyeSight Plus system, while the new EyeSight X combines all of the above, as well as Traffic Jam Assist, 3D satellite navigation and Active Lane Change, to allow for hand-off-the-wheel driving at speeds below 50 km/h.

In terms of spec, the Levorg will be offered in three basic grades; GT, GT-H and STI Sport with the addition of EyeSight X adding an EX suffix to each. For now, only a single drivetrain is provided, made up of a brand-new 1.8-litre turbocharged flat-four that punches out 130kW/300Nm.

Replacing the outgoing model’s 1.6 and 2.0-litre engines, the 1.8 is paired to a newly developed Lineartronic CVT that sends the amount of twist to all four wheels with two driving modes, as part of the updated SI Drive system starring in the GT and GT-H, Sport and Individual, and five in the STI Sport; Normal, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

Pricing in Japan is projected to start at ¥2.8-million (R455 071) for the GT and end top-out at ¥3.7-million (R601 344) for the STI Sport EX. Although Subaru South Africa did consider the Levorg for the local market three years ago by bringing in the first generation with the aim of eventually marketing it in 2018, the popularity of SUVs and South Africa’s known dislike for estates eventually resulted in the plans not materialising. As such, don’t expect the newcomer to become available anytime soon.

IMAGES and additional info from carwatch.jp

