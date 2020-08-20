Porsche Taycan receives early updates that cuts 0-200 km/h claim

With less than a year having passed since its debut, Porsche has provided the all-electric Taycan with a number of extras not only on the aesthetic side, but also on the performance front.

Outwardly, seven new hues have been added to the colour palette; Chalk otherwise known as Crayon, Neptune Blue, Mahogany Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Cherry Metallic, Coffee Beige Metallic and Ice Grey Metallic with the Carbon Design Sport Package being a further option.

Inside, the infotainment system has been updated to receive over-the-air updates, while a colour Heads-Up Display can be specified from the options list. The optional adaptive air suspension meanwhile now comes with a function called Smartlift that raises the nose automatically in order to avoid damage on low or uneven surfaces.

As mentioned, the standout update comes on the performance front where 0.2 seconds has been shaved off of the flagship Turbo S’ acceleration time from 0-200 km/h. While still able to go from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, the mentioned sprint now takes 9.6 seconds instead of 9.8 seconds with the Launch Control activated. Top speed is still limited to 260 km/h. Completing the changes is a new, optional, 22 kW on-board charger.

Having only launched in South Africa last month, expect the changes to the Taycan to be rolled-out towards the end of this year or in early 2021.

