Jaguar I-Pace quietly shocks performance SUVs

The general belief among car enthusiasts is that the electric revolution won’t be able to match proper internal combustion engine power. But the puristic belief is being challenged by the likes of Jaguar’s first fully electric SUV, the I-Pace.

It might not match the roar of a fossil fuel gulping competitor, but underestimate this impressive vehicle at your own peril. There is a very good reason why this car has won awards left, right and centre all across the globe since it’s launch two years ago.

The Citizen has had a few opportunities to experience the I-Pace on the road, but it’s a challenge to try and explain how fast it really is without having the numbers to back it up. Last week, finally, Road Test Editor Mark Jones, armed with his trusty Vbox, had the chance to take the I-Pace to Gerotek. And not surprisingly, the car leapfrogged some serious performance machinery on Mark’s leaderboard for the fastest SUVs he has ever tested.

Curious aren’t you? Then don’t miss Mark’s take on the I-Pace along with the comprehensive road test results on Friday.

